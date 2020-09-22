Tom IV to live at Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis announced plans for a new tiger mascot.

Tom IV will live at the Memphis Zoo and be sponsored by the university. The zoo told WREG plans are still in the early stages, but the tiger will be a new addition to the zoo.

Instead of appearing at games, Tom will have a live web camera that’s shown at the Liberty Bowl.

“The Memphis Zoo is thrilled to have the opportunity to house TOM IV,” said President and CEO Jim Dean. “There is no one better to oversee the care of the beloved University of Memphis mascot.”

The previous mascot Tom III passed away Friday after an illness.