Tigers mascot Tom III to miss 2020 University of Memphis football season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be something missing from the Liberty Bowl when football season returns this fall.

Memphis Tiger mascot Tom III will not be attending football games this fall after the conference decided to remove mascots from the field, according to Scott Forman, Tom’s handler, on social media Tuesday.

“This is obviously disppointing as Tom III has not missed a game during his reign (73 games), but the decision has been made and it is what it is,” said Forman on social media.

He said Tom is doing well amid the pandemic and he will be back once allowed.

