Toddler’s death ruled a homicide after internal injuries discovered, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities said they are investigating the death of toddler as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Ridge Drive in Hickory Hill on December 1 after receiving a call about a male toddler that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators later lerned the child suffered from multiple internal injuries. The case has been classified as a homicide.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.