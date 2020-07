MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a toddler was shot in East Memphis Thursday night.

Police say shooting happened on Green Bush Place near Green Dolphin Street. The toddler was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3779 Greenbush.



Prelim info – the complainant advised a toddler had been shot. The child was transported to Lebonheur in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 10, 2020

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.