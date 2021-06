MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A toddler is in critical condition Wednesday after she was shot in northeast Memphis, police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Bartlett Road at 4 p.m. and found the girl with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appeared to be an accidental shooting. No arrests have been made and police are investigating.