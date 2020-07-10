Toddler becomes latest victim of violence after shooting in East Memphis

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tragedy striking a family and a community Thursday night when a young child became one of the city’s latest victims of violence. The toddler was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

“I stay in the house. I mind my business.”

Charlene Thomas ventured outside to see the cause for the commotion along Greenbush Drive Thursday night.

“I am at a loss for words.”

Thomas stated she herself is a grandmother and has young nieces and nephews as well. Hearing what happened was heartbreaking even if she didn’t know the child hurt.

“I would be devastated. People need to put these guns down. Guns, I mean, reckless, reckless. And it starts with the parents.”

Those living in this area say they are keeping the most innocent of victims – a toddler – in their prayers. What happened here brings with it sadness to outrage knowing another child has been victimized by violence.

This year alone has been a violent year for kids with more than a dozen children dying from gun violence. We have reached out to police to find out if the shooting was the result of an accident or an assault. We are also still working to learn if any charges are being filed.