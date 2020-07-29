TN State Parks announce discounts for Tennesseans on overnight accommodations

TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee State Parks announced they are now providing a 10% discount to Tennessee residents for overnight accommodations through a new Tennessee Resident Discount Program.

This discount will apply to most campsites, cabins, and lodge rooms across Tennessee.

“Our parks belong to Tennesseans, so it is only fitting that state residents pay less than out-of-state visitors for overnight stays. We believe Tennessee taxpayers deserve this break in the parks.” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation

What to know about this discount:

This discount is for all state residents 18 and older with a valid state-issued photo ID.

A Tennessee resident must occupy the campsite, cabin or lodge room to qualify.

Guests must provide a current valid state-issued photo ID that includes a valid Tennessee residence at time of check in.

Staff will not accept photocopies of the ID as proof of residency.

The discount will not apply to premium campsites, and some camp exclusions may apply.

The discount may not be combined with other discounts such as active military, disabled veteran, senior, disabled, or state employee discounts.

The discount does not apply to group facilities, boat rentals, and permits.

Discounts will not apply to reservations made prior to July 1.

Here’s how to reserve:

Reservations are available online at reserve.tnstateparks.com.

Simply select “Tennessee Resident Discount” during payment.

Reservations are also available in-person or by phone by calling the specific park.

Go to tnstateparks.com for details.

“Tennessee State Parks encourage Tennesseans to visit a park that is close to home when selecting a vacation destination and practice social distancing. The state parks offer a variety of options for overnight stays, including lodge rooms, cabins, and sites for RVs, tents and hammock camping. Overnight accommodations are open, but availability may be limited as parks officials work to maintain social distancing and enhanced cleaning protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.” TN State Parks

Tennessee State Parks officials also are advising everyone to wear a mask when entering public facilities when social distancing is not possible. For additional tips and safety precautions, just visit the Keeping Visitors Healthy page on the state parks website.

