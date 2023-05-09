MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant suffered a heart attack Sunday night.

The Republican from West Tennessee was rushed to the hospital, according to reports. The attack was a result of a major artery being 100% blocked. Doctors did a heart catheter and placed a stent in the blocked artery.

Gant is currently being monitored and undergoing treatment.

Just seven months ago, Gant was seriously injured in a car crash in Hardeman County.

Gant serves District 94, including parts of Fayette, Hardeman and Mcnairy counties.