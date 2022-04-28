MEMPHIS, Tenn.— The State of Tennessee announced a change in leadership at the Health Department on Thursday.

Dr. Lisa Piercey has resigned from her position as Department of Health Commissioner effective May 31 to return to the private sector. Governor Bill Lee addressed the transition in a post from his office’s website.

“Lisa led our state’s health response through one of the most challenging crises Tennessee has faced, and I commend her faithful service to Tennesseans,” Gov. Bill Lee said. “She has played an invaluable role in my cabinet, and I wish her much success as she enters the private sector.”

Dr. Piercey joined the Health Department in 2019 and was working as a member of the Governor’s Unified Command Group during the pandemic.