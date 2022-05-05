MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Driver Services Centers were hit with a statewide outage Thursday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, driver license transactions are not able to be completed at Driver Services Centers at this time.

There is no word on what caused the outage. The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security says it is “actively working to identify and resolve the issue.”

This is a developing story. WREG will update this story as more information becomes available.