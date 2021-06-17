TN AMBER Alert: TBI holds briefing on missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WKRN) – The search continues for 5-year-old Summer Wells who disappeared from her home in Hawkins County on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is set to hold a briefing at 12 p.m. CST to discuss the latest in the ongoing search for Summer.

On Wednesday, TBI issued an AMBER Alert for Summer after initially issuing an Endangered Child Alert Tuesday night when she was reported missing. The agency chose to upgrade the alert because of “new information and growing concern.”

Summer is 3-feet tall with blonde hair who is believed to be barefoot. She was last seen Tuesday walking near her home in the Beech Creek community wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, investigators asked people living in the area to check outbuildings and storage sheds for any sign of the missing child.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said more than 100 first responders were combing the areas near Summer’s home, which is about 15 miles southwest of Kingsport. He said the area is “very dense, a hard area to search” with very little radio communication possible.

The family is cooperating in the investigation, Lawson said, but declined to answer questions about any issues within the home. He added it was too early to tell if there was any foul play involved in the child’s disappearance.

“We’re going to continue on until we find Summer and put this case to rest,” Lawson explained.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer.

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021