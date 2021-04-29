Employees say tires stolen, cars left on blocks in hospital parking garage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Methodist Hospital employees are nervous after a rash of tire and auto parts thefts left co-workers’ vehicles on blocks in one of their Medical District parking garages.

The hospital employees, who didn’t want to be identified, sent us photographs of at least three vehicles they said were hit by thieves in a garage on Eastmoreland in the middle of the night.

“We know it’s happening overnight after midnight because there is not a lot of traffic,” said a Methodist worker.

An employee told us anyone has access to the physician’s garage, which is also open to the family members of patients. They said it appeared the thieves were stealing auto parts from vehicles parked on levels where there was little activity.

“I work on call. I can only park there when I am on call, but I prefer not to park over there at all now that this is happening,” she said

Employees said over the weekend, two different employees had all of their tires stolen.

Employees said the thieves had also vandalized three to four other cars over the last few weeks. In one case, they told us the crooks took the tires and the catalytic converter off a pickup truck.

“It makes you uncomfortable because nothing has been done, and we know our security guards are not armed,” an employee said. “We asked are there cameras, and I’ve been told there are only cameras in the stairwells. So, if it’s an inside job, they would know that. “

In a statement, Methodist said: “We’ve seen a few incidents of vandalism of vehicles on one of our campuses. It’s frustrating anyone would target hospitals during the battle against COVID-19. The security of our campuses is a top priority. We have enhanced security measures and are working closely with local police.”

So far, police have not released any information about the thefts or possible suspects.

If you know anything that could help investigators, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH