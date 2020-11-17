Tired of foggy glasses while wearing a mask? Local doctor finds a quick fix for the problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you wear glasses and you are tired of them fogging up when you wear a mask, then this story is for you!

A doctor based in Memphis is getting celebrity and international attention for a simple hack he posted to social media. Every day millions of mask wearing Americans deal with their glasses fogging up.

But Dr. Daniel Heiferman has some advice. He posted a picture of himself on Twitter late last week telling people using a bandaid does wonders to prevent glasses from fogging up. Additionally, it helps to keep the mask up over your nose.

If you’re having a hard time with glasses fogging or keeping your mask up over your nose, a simple bandaid does wonders. Learned it in the OR.



Feel free to share, it may save lives! pic.twitter.com/RBG8JGUzFS — Daniel M. Heiferman, MD (@DanHeifermanMD) November 12, 2020

Heiferman said he learned the trick in the operating room. He then went onto Twitter and tweeted, “Feel free to share, it may save lives!” and share. And by the thousands, people on Twitter shared the post.

Heiferman said he was stunned and how many people shared the post.

“And then it started to grow to 50 and then 100 and then 1,000 and just kept growing from there,” Heiferman said. “It’s so exciting to see people both excited to learn this, you know learn a new trick they’ve been struggling with for awhile now. And also other people are sharing their experiences and little tricks and tips they’ve found.”

WREG-TV talked to the neurosurgery fellow at Semmes Murphey Neurologic & Spine Institute in Memphis about the posts’ popularity.

The tweet has tens of thousands of shares in days and millions of views and was even quote Tweeted by celebrity Chrissy Teigen who shared it with her 13.4 million followers.

The post gaining international traction as well, making the front page of Reddit, as well as articles in Cosmopolitan and Health magazine’s websites.

Heiferman said he likes using a bandaid because it is more comfortable on the nose.

“The cotton part right on the bridge of my nose then you sort of seal it down,” Heiferman said.

Heiferman, who is new to Twitter, said he is glad his tip has helped so many.

This tip is for using a surgical mask. Heiferman also encourages people to get creative with the kind of band aid they use and use what is comfortable for you.