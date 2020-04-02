Tipton County town under curfew to combat coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASON, Tenn. — One Tipton County town is responding to the spread of COVID-19 by issuing a curfew.

Since last week, no one living in Mason has been allowed to leave their house from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

"We’re actually having the police officers actually riding around periodically to make sure that the citizens are in or in their yard,” Mayor Emmit Gooden said.

Gooden said violators will be given a warning on the first offense, but if they disobey the curfew a second time, they’ll be issued a citation.

It’s a step further than most towns are taking, but most Mason residents WREG spoke with support the curfew.

“I would hate to see any of my neighbors die from something stupid,” Priscilla Degraffreed said.

“Once you get contact, it’s gonna spread, so I thank God that our little small town did shut down,” Teresa McBride Burtis said.

The curfew expires April 8, but Gooden said he’ll decide by the end of this week whether or not to extend it.