Tipton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, possibly injured woman

TIPTON CO., Tenn. — The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who went missing after possibly being injured in a crash Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old Tiffany Leopard left her family and home at around 1 a.m. Sunday and got into an accident in the 1100 block of Marshall Road.

Tipton County officials say she may have fallen and hit her head on ice as she got out of her vehicle. Leopard was reportedly last seen walking towards Highway 51.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says the Memphis Police Department Aviation Unit is helping in the search.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tipton County Central Dispatch at (901) 475-4300.