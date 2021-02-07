Tipton County Sheriff’s office investigating homicide in Mason

MASON, Tenn. — Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a homicide that happened just after midnight on Sunday.

TCSO said deputies went to Mason Malone Road, in Mason, Tennessee, responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle. While they were responding, the call was upgraded to a shooting call.

TCSO said upon arrival, the shooting victim was later identified as James Walter Smith Jr. of Byhalia, MS, 34, suffering from gunshot wounds. Once the scene was secured, deputies immediately began lifesaving measures and were later joined by other first responders. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and began an investigation. In their investigation, they learned on Saturday at approximately 10:37 PM Amanda Robison Stone, 35, was at her place of employment in Memphis when her ex-boyfriend, Smith, arrived and later instigated a disturbance while also brandishing a firearm.

TCSO said it is reported that a coworker intervened and Smith fled the scene. The Memphis Police Department responded and is investigating that event as an aggravated assault/domestic violence incident.

The report made to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office indicates Smith, armed with a firearm, arrived at Stone’s residence shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Sunday where some level of confrontation occurred, resulting in Smith being shot by Stone.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Regional Forensic Center in Memphis.

This remains a very active and ongoing investigation. If anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.”