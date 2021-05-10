Tipton County residents pick up the damage after tornado touched down Sunday evening

WEST TENNESSEE — A confirmed tornado touched down in West Tennessee Sunday evening just 30 miles north of Memphis.

“It’s getting kinda late in the year for this, but this one came up quickly,” said Tommy Dunavant with Emergency Management in Covington.

The tornado touched down in Tipton County rattling homes and nerves.

“It was a pretty significant tornado,” added Dunavant.

It left behind signficant damage. One 100-year-old boarn was leveled, and there were many fallen limbs and toppled trees. All of it has to be cleaned up, which is where about 60 others come in.

“Tree limbs going through roofs,” said Roger McMullen. “It’s bad, it’s bad.”

“My cousin in Newtown, my aunt’s house got hit, my uncle’s house got hit,” he added.

County leaders said many who live in this area have storm shelters, between that and really listening to our weather experts, it may have been saving graces as there is devastation everywhere you look, further illustrating how severe the storm was.

However, what was untouched are the caring ways, neighbors are helping neighbors in need.

A survey team with the National Weather Service is being dispatched to the area to inspect the damage.