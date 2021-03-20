Tipton County mayor arrested for DUI in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tipton County mayor was arrested in Memphis for driving under the influence Saturday morning.

According to the affidavit, Mason, Tennessee, mayor Emmit Gooden was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. near Overton Park after reportedly admitting to having six beers. Gooden also had four 16 oz. open beers in the back seat of his vehicle.

In addition to DUI, he was also charged with violating Tennessee’s open container and registration laws.

According the affidavit, police said they smelled beer during the traffic stop, and Gooden had a beer on his lap.

Gooden’s next court date is listed as Monday at 9 a.m