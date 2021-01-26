Tipton County man added to TBI’s Most Wanted list captured

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tipton County man who was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list in early January has been captured.

The TBI announced Terrance Taylor,22, has been taken into custody in Covington on Tuesday. They did not release any other details on his arrest.

According to authorties, Taylor was wanted on a first-degree murder charge following the death of a Covington man on December 27.

Another supsect Caprice Peete was captured in Alabama after officers there received information that he was at a nightclub.