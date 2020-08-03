Tipton, Fayette counties issue countywide mask mandate

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Tipton and Fayette County officials issued a countywide mask mandate that will go into effect this week.

The Tipton County mandate will begin on Tuesday, August 4, while the one for Fayette County will begin on Wednesday.

Citizens will be required to wear masks or face coverings when in public places and social distancing of six feet cannot be maintained.

Tipton County Executive Jeff Huffman said in a news release that while there are many opinions on the issue, officials believe it’s necessary to implement the executive order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Allowing the current spike in cases to continue jeopardizes our businesses, government and court operations, schools, and way of life; and this simple measure can help to protect our citizens during this unpreceedented time,” he said.

The excutive order is set to expire at the end of the month.