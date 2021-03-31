Tipton County deputies treated after opioid exposure; woman arrested

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Tipton County deputies were exposed to opioids during a call overnight in Covington.

According to authorities, the deputies were called to the home last Tuesday evening and found a woman unconscious. As they started treating her with Narcan, the woman started fighting and one of the deputies was exposed to a drug believed to be fentanyl.

The deputy was given her own dose of Narcan as she started losing consciousness.

While all of that was happening, a second deputy started feeling symptoms. Both were rushed to the hospital and are expected to be okay, authorities said.

Two children in the home were taken into state custody.

The suspect was identified as Mallary Ferguson. She was charged with drug possession, child endangerment and reckless endangerment. She was ordered to be held without bond.