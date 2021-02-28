Tipton County Deputies investigating deadly home invasion in Munford

MUNFORD, Tenn. — Tipton County Deputies are investigating a deadly home invasion in Munford.

Authorities said it happened late Saturday night, right before 10 p.m. Deputies responded to a call in the 200 block of Gin House Lake Road, concerning a home invasion where the resident, Donald Raye Jones, 54, had shot the assailant.

Upon arriving, deputies found Joseph “Joey” Benjamin Guy, 48, who lived on the same block as Jones, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Guy was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division responded and began an investigation. During the investigation, it has been determined that Guy owns the property where Jones is a tenant.

Deputies have responded to the residence previously as the result of an ongoing civil dispute between the two parties. The report made to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office indicates Guy gained entry into Jones’ residence shortly before 10:00 PM, resulting in Guy being shot by Jones.

Tipton County Medical Examiner Dr. Buffy J. Cook made the scene and has ordered an autopsy, which will be conducted at the Regional Forensic Center in Memphis, according to TCSO.

“This remains a very active and on-going investigation, Sheriff J.T. ‘Pancho’ Chumley, said in a press release. “If anyone has information in this case, please call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.”