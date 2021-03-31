Tippah County authorities searching for man last seen two weeks ago

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi authorities released information about a missing man who was last seen two weeks ago.

According to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department, Johnny Lyles, 40, was last seen on March 17 on County Road 130 in Walnut, Mississippi.

Lyle was described as being 5’6″ tall and 140 pounds with a tattoo on his right should of initials. He also has a scar on his left arm. He was wearing a black shirt, dark jeans and a hat.

If you know anything about his disappearance, call the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 837-9336.