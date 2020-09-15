Tip from concerned citizen helped stop deadly Tennessee crime spree

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A concerned citizen helped stop a weekend crime spree that left three people dead, including the gunman, and at least three others wounded, according to the Coffee County District Attorney.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, District Attorney Craig Northcott said a resident observed the car driven by Dangelo Dorsey, the St. Louis man accused of the deadly rampage, which included the execution of a man in front of his pregnant wife. Northcott said the concerned citizen “called 911 which led to the stopping of the vehicle after a short chase.”

“A young wife, pregnant with the couple’s first child, had to witness the slaying of her husband,” Northcott said, referring to the murder of Phillip Jordan Stevens, 23, in front of his wife, Aileen.

The TBI said Dorsey shot several people on I-24 in Coffee County around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, killing one person and wounding three others, then carjacked the couple and held them hostage. Dorsey then forced them to drive him to their home in Morrison, where he took two firearms, swapped vehicles and left with the hostages, according to the TBI.

In the coming hours, investigators said Dorsey took the couple to the McMinnville area, where he separated them, and then executed Phillip Jordan Stevens in view of his wife. Dorsey then reportedly forced Aileen Stevens back into the vehicle and they returned to the interstate.

Aileen Stevens and Phillip Jordan Stevens (Provided by family)

Law enforcement located Dorsey’s vehicle traveling eastbound on I-24 around 3:30 p.m. Following a pursuit that reached speeds of approximately 100 miles per hour, Dorsey crashed in Marion County, then took his own life, investigators said.

Aileen Stevens, who is pregnant, was found in the crashed vehicle and was not seriously injured. Her family said she learned Monday morning, one day after her husband’s death, that she was having a girl.

A GoFundMe page, titled “Support for the Stevens,” raised more than $30,000 to help the Stevens family.