Tina Young of Holy Rosary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Young loves to watch her students grow to become wonderful people who do great things. Congratulations, Ms. Young!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
