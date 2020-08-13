Time running out for Tennesseans to apply for food assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Time is runing out for people in Tennessee to apply for a program that will help out with feeding your children.

The deadlin for the Tennessee Department of Human Services’ Pandemic Food Assistance Program is Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The program gives parents money for food to use at any location that accepts EBT, or online with Amazon and Walmart.

Tennessee families that recieve SNAP benefits already qualify for the card.

