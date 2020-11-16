Time is running out for Arkansas to spend the last of $1.25 billion CARES Act funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Time is running out for Arkansas to spend the last of its $1.25 billion in CARES Act funding.

According to reports, $771 million granted to the state has been spent so far and the state has until the end of the year to spend the rest of it or it will go back to the federal government.

Approximately $7 million was allocated for contact tracing and COVID-19 response in the Marshallese and Latino communities, but with fewer cases than expected in those populations, there is still $6 million left untouched.

Arkansas’ CARES Act Steering Committee is reconsidering just how it will spend it.

There is a push for educators to receive $55 million of that money.