MEMPHIS — The Tigers wrapped up the exhibition portion or their schedule Thursday night by hitting the century mark for the second time this preseason, beating LeMoyne-Owen 104-63.

This marks the first time since November 2004 that the Tigers have scored over 100 points in back-to-back games after totaling 106 in Sunday’s win over Lane College.

David Jones once again leading five Tigers in double figures with a game high 17 points in 22 minutes to go along with a team best eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Big man Jordan Brown chipped in 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting as the Tigers shot 60-percent from the floor against the Magicians. Memphis also had 23 assists and 14 steals.

Making his Tigers debut after sitting out the U of M’s exhibition opener, Jahvon Quinerly scored six points on 2 of 3 shooting in just over 22 minutes.

“We did better in some areas and in the areas that we did well against Lane, we fell backwards. So it just is what it is,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “It’s not going to all happen overnight, but definitely satisfied that we have a group that’s willing to learn and get better.”

“Buying into the culture and everything. That’s our mindset. It’s a lot of ways that, it’s like a pick your poison type of thing for real. There is so much talent on this team,” said Tigers center Jordan Brown. “That’s really just one of the main things that we’re piecing together right now.”

Next up for Memphis, the season opener Monday night in a battle of Tigers against Jackson State.