MEMPHIS — The Memphis Tigers will have at least 21 of their 31 games this year featured on national television, including 3 on WREG when the U of M hosts Vanderbilt and Wichita State and the big regular season finale at Florida Atlantic.

2023-24 Memphis Men’s Basketball Schedule (BOLD = Home): Central Times Listed

Sunday, Oct. 29 – vs. Lane College (exh.) – 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2 – vs. LeMoyne-Owen College (exh.) – 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6 – vs. Jackson State – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Friday, Nov. 10 – at Missouri – 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday, Nov. 17 – vs. Alabama State – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, Nov. 22 – (1) vs. Michigan – 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Thursday, Nov. 23 – (1) vs. Arkansas/Stanford – TBD (ESPN or ESPNU)

Friday, Nov. 24 – (1) vs. North Carolina/Villanova/Texas Tech/Northern Iowa – TBD

Saturday, Dec. 2 – at Ole Miss – 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Wednesday, Dec. 6 – at VCU – TBD

Sunday, Dec. 10 – at Texas A&M – 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 16 – vs. Clemson – TBD (ESPN+)

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – vs. Virginia – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Dec. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt – 3 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Dec. 30 – vs. Austin Peay – 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, Jan. 4 – at Tulsa* – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 7 – vs. SMU* – 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 10 – vs. UTSA* – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 14 – at Wichita State* – Noon (ESPN2)

Thursday, Jan. 18 – vs. South Florida* – 6 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Tulane* – TBD (ESPN or ESPN2)

Sunday, Jan. 28 – at UAB* – 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Jan. 31 – vs. Rice* – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, Feb. 3 – vs. Wichita State* – Noon (CBS)

Thursday, Feb. 8 – at Temple* – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, Feb. 11 – vs. Tulane* – 1 p.m. (ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Thursday, Feb. 15 – at North Texas* – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 18 – at SMU* – 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, Feb. 21 – vs. Charlotte* – 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 25 – vs. Florida Atlantic* – 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, Feb. 29 – at East Carolina* – 6 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday, March 3 – vs. UAB* – 4:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, March 9 – at Florida Atlantic* – 11 a.m. (CBS)

March 13-17 – (2) vs. AAC Men’s Basketball Championship



(*) American Athletic Conference game

(1) 2023 Badboy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis (Imperial Arena; Nassau, Bahamas)

(2) 2023 AAC Men’s Basketball Championship (Dickies Arena; Fort Worth, Texas)