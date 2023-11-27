MEMPHIS – Despite big wins over Michigan and a top 20 Arkansas team down in the Bahamas, the Memphis Tigers are still on the outside looking in in the latest AP Top 25 released Monday.

The Tigers are again, right there, still ranked 26th in the country as they return from the Battle for Atlantis at 5 and .

Memphis with a chance to add to their resume with a start of a three game road trip this weekend down in Oxford against Ole Miss. That’s followed by a game at VCU then, on Sunday December 10th, the Tigers travel to College Station to take on 14th-ranked Texas A&M.