MEMPHIS – As the Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones count down the days until Friday’s kickoff of this year’s Autozone Liberty Bowl, two Tigers, over the last two days, declare for the NFL Draft.

Defensive end Jaylon Allen and wide receiver Joe Scates making the announcement on social media, though both will play in the bowl game.

For scates, what a better way to go out than by taking on your old team with your new team.

After just 16 catches in three seasons with Iowa State, Scates has caught three times as many passes over his last two seasons in Memphis.

48 and nine touchdowns including five this past season.

But for Scates, he has no hard feelings toward the Cyclones. As a matter of fact, he knows if it wasn’t for Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Scates is likely not at Memphis.

“At the end of the day, Coach Campbell and his staff, they gave me a chance to play Division one football. If it weren’t for Campbell, essentially, I wouldn’t be here in Memphis,” Scates said. “I’m just going to show gratitude, after. After we get that dub.”

Kickoff between the Tigers and Cyclones is Friday, December 29th.