MEMPHIS – It is homecoming week for the Tigers.

Saturday when the U of M takes on South Florida, the Tigers will be looking for their seventh win of the season and fourth in five games in AAC play.But last week, the Tigers did something few teams in the country have done.

Thanks to last Saturday’s thrilling 45-42 win over North Texas, Memphis became bowl eligible for a tenth straight year.

Only a handful of programs can say that. Programs like Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Oklahoma among others.

“Ten straight years of going to bowl games, that’s a big deal considering a few short years before I got here, there were articles about dropping the football program and now all of a sudden you’re going to your 10th straight bowl game and people want more, which I love,” said Tigers coach Ryan Silverfield. “I love the fact that our fans want more. I love the fact that people are saying you should be undefeated. We talked about that being our minimum expectation which is a wonderful thing. That means we expect great things within our program.”

Tigers and Bulls kick off at 2 pm Saturday inside Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.