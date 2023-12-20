MEMPHIS — Here’s a look at the 34 players Ryan Silverfield added his Tigers.

Mario Anderson

Running Back | 5-9 | 208

Summerville, S.C. | Stratford HS | Newberry College | South Carolina

Ran for 707 yards and three touchdowns on 143 carries in his lone season as a Gamecock … Logged 100-yard games against Tennessee and Vanderbilt … Spent the previous four seasons at DII Newberry College where he amassed 3,301 rushing yards (third-most in school history) and 35 rushing touchdowns … earned First Team All-America honors and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2022 … Two-time First Team All-Conference performer … Rushed for over 100 yards in 16-of-29 games at Newberry.

Jordan Bell

Athlete | 6-1 | 182

Munford, Tenn. | Munford HS

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports … High school quarterback … In 2023, Bell had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards, leading Munford to the first round of the TSSAA Class 5A football playoffs … Passed for 1,467 yards and 16 touchdowns … Rushed for 629 yards and had 10 rushing touchdowns … Named to the Region 8-5A first-team offense.

Kavion Benton

Defensive Line | 6-2 | 239

Memphis, Tenn. | Southwind HS

Consensus three-star recruit … No. 40 player in the state of Tennessee by On3 and No. 43 by 247 Sports … No. 141 and No. 143 defensive lineman in the country by On3 and 247 Sports, respectively … Invited to play in the 2023 Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game … Was ranked No. 12 in the Commercial Appeal’s ‘Dandy Dozen’ , a list of top-college football prospects in the area entering the season 2024 season … Helped anchor a Southwind defense that was undefeated during the regular season and posted five shutouts, allowing just 60 points all season … Helped his team to the state semifinal round.

Makari Bodiford

Running Back | 5-11 | 222

Marietta, Ga. | George Walton HS

Consensus three-star recruit … Ranked as the No. 114 running back in the nation by ESPN … 94th-ranked player overall from the state of Georgia by Rivals.com … Ran for 712 yards (4.8 YPC) as a sophomore for George Walton … Carried the ball 253 times for 1,582 yards (6.3 YPC) and 20 touchdowns as a junior, averaging 121.7 yards-per game … Helped lead George Walton to the Georgia Class 7A State Championship game as a senior, running for 1,035 yards (7.1 YPC) and 20 touchdowns.

Jalen Charles

Defensive Line | 6-3 | 222

Manvel, Texas | Manvel HS

Consensus three-star recruit … No. 134 overall recruit from the state of Texas and 55th-ranked EDGE rusher in the country by 247 Sports … Recorded 80 tackles (27 for loss), 15 sacks, 34 hurries, and interception and forced three fumbles his senior season at Manvel … Second-most sacks in school history (23) and two-time First Team All-District honoree.

Mond Cole

Defensive Line | 6-1 | 325

Meridian, Miss. | West Lauderdale HS | Holmes CC

Ranked as the No. 20 JUCO defensive lineman and No. 31 JUCO player in Mississippi by 247 Sports … Played nine games for Holmes CC in 2023, registering 22 tackles and a pair of sacks.

Caden Costa

Kicker | 6-0 | 200

Mandeville, La. | Mandeville HS | Ole Miss

Rated a 4.5-star prospect by Chris Sailer Kicking … Tabbed a three-star prospect by Rivals, ESPN and the 247 Sports Composite … Touted as the nation’s No. 7 kicker and the No. 53 player in Louisiana via the 247 Sports Composite … Saw action in 11 games as a true freshman in 2021 … 14 field goals on the season tied for the program record for the most ever by a true freshman … Was a perfect 9-for-9 on field goals less than 40 yards … Became first Rebel to connect on a 50-yard field goal since Andrew Ritter made a 50-yarder against Idaho in 2013 … Was one-for-one (36 yards) on field goals in 2023 for the Rebels.

Jaidyn Denis

Defensive Back | 6-2 | 191

Charlotte, N.C. | Mallard Creek HS | Elon

Three-star recruit, No. 57 player and No. 153 cornerback in North Carolina by 247 Sports in the class of 2020 coming out of high school … Redshirted as a freshman at Elon in 2020, seeing action in three games … Started against Appalachian State and appeared in 10 games during the 2021 season … Made six starts at cornerback and played in all 12 games during the 2022 season, making 27 tackles, six pass break-ups and a forced fumble … Totaled 40 tackles (27 solo) to go with a sack and three interceptions in 2023 … Named to Pro Football Focus’ (PFF) FCS All-American team and Phil Steele First Team All-CAA in 2023.

Bryce Dorsey

Wide Receiver | 5-10 | 172

Hitchcock, Texas | Hitchcock HS

Named Texas Class 3A First Team All-District 12 honors as a wide receiver … Also plays varsity basketball.

Jayden Flaker

Linebacker | 6-2 | 222

Scarborough, Maine | Scarborough HS | North Carolina Central

Played in 12 games as a freshman at NC Central and tallied a dozen tackles and a pair of blocked kicks … Started all 12 games and led the team defensively in 2023, recording 85 tackles (54 solo), 10 tackles-for-loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles … Led the MEAC in tackles in 2023.

Kamore Harris

Linebacker | 5-11 | 250

Sylacauga, Ala. | BB Comer Memorial HS

Consensus three-star recruit … No. 69 overall player from the state of Alabama by 247 Sports … No. 85-ranked athlete in the country by On3 … Versatile athlete and four-year varsity starter that played linebacker and running back … Ran for 1,660 yards and 19 touchdowns while leading BB Comer to an Alabama Class 2A State Championship appearance as a junior in 2022, also adding 96 tackles and three sacks on the defensive side of the ball … Invited to play in the Mississippi / Alabama All-Star Game.

Keonde Henry

Wide Receiver | 6-3 | 190

Lake Dallas, Texas | Lake Dallas HS

Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals.com and On3 … No. 30 player in the state of Texas and No. 32 wide receiver in the country by On3 … Racked up over 2,000 receiving yards and 27 scores during his career at Lake Dallas … Hauled in 56 receptions for 970 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior.

Trent Holler

Offensive Line | 6-2 | 311

Latrobe, Pa. | Greater Latrobe HS | East Carolina | Marshall

Rated as a three-star prospect in the class of 2019 by ESPN and 247 Sports … Originally attended East Carolina before transferring to Marshall in 2022 … Appeared in 12 games and made five starts for the Herd on the offensive line in 2022 … Played in 11 games on Marshall’s offensive line in 2023.

Matt Hudson

Linebacker | 6-2 | 237

Eagle, Idaho | Fork Union Military Academy (Va.) | Harvard

Did not play as a freshman at Harvard due to the Ivy League’s season cancellation due to COVID … Played in all ten of Harvard’s games in 2021, making five tackles … Saw action in 10 games and ranked second on the team with 50 tackles in 2022, including six that went for a loss … Recorded a pair of sacks, three pass break-ups and three quarterback hurries … Forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery … Logged three or more tackles in nine games … Had a season-high 10 tackles and 2.0 TFL vs. Princeton … Ranked second on the team again in 2023 with 66 stops (34 solo, 4.0 TFL) … Added an interception and a fumble recovery … Second Team All-Ivy League linebacker in 2023 by Phil Steele.

Samson Israel

Defensive Back | 6-0 | 166

Douglasville, Ga. | Douglas County HS | Coahoma CC | Itawamba CC

Played in six games as a freshman at Coahoma CC, recording 22 tackles (one for loss) and pulling down three interceptions … Chose Memphis over UConn, Temple, UMass and Louisiana Tech.

Richard Kinley II

Defensive Line | 6-2 | 237

Memphis, Tenn. | Lausanne Collegiate HS | Middle Tennessee

Redshirted for Middle Tennessee in 2019 after seeing action in four games … Played in eight games in 2020, recording 21 tackles and a pair of sacks … Started all 13 games in 2021, ending the year with 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks … Played in just six games in 2022 due to injury, recording six tackles … Played in nine games, recorded three sacks and logged 20 tackles in 2023.

Brady Kluse

Wide Receiver | 6-2 | 188

Kennesaw, Ga. | Harrison HS

Consensus three-star recruit… Ranked as No. 169 overall recruit from state of Georgia and the nation’s 220th-ranked wide receiver by 247 Sports… Caught 38 passes for 616 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore for Harrison… Hauled in 66 receptions for 1,033 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior… Was named Georgia Class 7A First Team All-Region 3 as a senior after catching 67 balls for 910 yards and nine touchdowns.

Keydrell Lewis

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 338

Stockbridge, Ga. | Mallard Creek HS | San Jose State | Louisiana-Monroe

Consensus three-star recruit coming out of high school … Ranked as No. 58 player in North Carolina by ESPN … Redshirted at San Jose State as a freshman in 2020 … Made 11 starts and saw action in all 12 of Louisiana-Monroe’s games in 2021 … Made 12 starts at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 for the Warhawks.

Taccofah Lewis

Offensive Line | 6-2 | 286

Pearl, Miss. | Pearl HS

Consensus three-star recruit … No. 38 overall player from the state of Mississippi and No. 119 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports.

Patrick Lucas Jr.

Defensive Line | 6-2 | 320

Prattville, Ala. | Wetumpka HS | Ole Miss | Indiana

Rated as the No. 25 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 15 overall recruit in Alabama by 247 Sports coming out of high school … Redshirted the 2019 season at Ole Miss after seeing action in four games … Played in all seven of Ole Miss’s games as a redshirt freshman in 2020 … Made his lone appearance of 2021 in a win over Tulane … Transferred to Indiana prior to the 2022 season where he played in all 12 of IU’s games in both 2022 and 2023.

Javante Mackey

Linebacker | 6-2 | 222

Chicago, Ill. | Whitehaven HS | Arkansas State

Ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports coming out of high school … ESPN listed Mackey as its No. 27 player in the state of Tennessee and No. 61 EDGE nationally … Totaled 84 tackles at Arkansas State in 2023 to rank second on the squad … Logged a pair of sacks and recovered a fumble.

Arrington Maiden

Quarterback | 6-2 | 204

College Station, Texas | College Station HS

Consensus three-star recruit … 68th-ranked quarterback in the country by 247 Sports … No. 177 overall recruit from the state of Texas by On3 … Started junior season of high school as a backup before taking over the starting job and leading College Station to the state championship game … Led the Cougars on another deep playoff run as a senior, throwing for 2,803 yards and 30 touchdowns while completing 67 percent of his passes.

Kourtlan Marsh

Defensive Back | 5-11 | 188

Warrior, Ala. | Mortimer-Jordan HS | Samford

Played both cornerback and quarterback at Mortimer-Jordan High School … Helped lead his team to a region title and Alabama Class 5A North Runner-Up finish … Passed for 5,461 yards, rushed for 2,573 yards and had a combined 95 touchdowns in his high school career … Was named All-State, Super All-State and was a finalist for AHSAA Player of the Year … Also named his team’s Offensive MVP and was a finalist for Blitz Player of the Year … Appeared in 10 games for Samford in 2021 … Appeared in all 13 games for Samford in 2022, starting two for the Southern Conference Champions … Ranked sixth on the defense with 50 tackles and 33 solo stops … Finished the season with 11 pass breakups, the second most on the team … Played in 11 games in 2023, making 51 tackles and nabbing an interception.

Calvin McMillian

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 290

Houston, Miss. | Houston HS | Mississippi State | Southern Miss | Holmes CC

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports … Top-35 recruit in state of Mississippi by ESPN (No. 18) coming out of high school … Ranked as the 22nd-best player in the state of Mississippi and No. 62 offensive tackle recruit in the nation by 247 Sports … Played in nine games in 2023 at Holmes CC.

Cameron Pascal

Offensive Line | 6-4 | 295

Union, Miss. | Union HS | Northwest Mississippi CC

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports coming out of high school … Helped the Yellow Jackets to the second round of the MHSAA Class 3A playoffs as a senior … Chosen to the 2021 MaxPreps Small Town All-America second team … Named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 3A All-State first team…selected to participate in the Bernard Blackwell All-Star Classic … Named to The Meridian Star’s 2021 Premier Preps first team … Region 5-3A Most Valuable Offensive Lineman … Named by SBLive as one of the Top 15 Offensive Lineman in Mississippi … As a junior, selected to the MAC 3A All-State second team … Played in four games as a freshman at Northwest Mississippi CC and started 10 games in 2023.

Izaiah Reed

Offensive Line | 6-6 | 295

Jackson, Tenn. | Jackson North Side HS | Louisville

Part of Louisville’s 2022 recruiting class where he was a four-star recruit by On3 and No. 17 overall player in the state of Tennessee and No. 54 offensive tackle nationally by 247 Sports … Saw lone action of 2023 in Louisville’s win over Murray State.

Jyaire Shorter

Wide Receiver | 6-2 | 218

Killeen, Texas | Ellison HS | North Texas | Auburn

Three-star prospect coming out of high school by 247 Sports and Rivals … Redshirted his first season with the Mean Green in 2018 … Made 10 starts in 2019 and was an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA selection after reeling in 24 passes for 473 yards … Four catches for 97 yards before season-ending injury in 2020 … Saw action in a pair of games before injury in 2021, catching six passes for 107 yards vs. SMU (9/11/21) … Honorable Mention All-Conference USA honoree and Comeback Player of the Year Semi-Finalist in 2022 … Played in 13 games (11 starts), hauling in 23 receptions for 628 yards and 11 touchdowns (tied for seventh in FBS) … Led all of FBS in yards per reception (27.2) … Pro Football Focus (PFF) National Team of the Week (9/24/22) … Transferred to Auburn in 2023, seeing action in seven games … Caught one pass for 10 yards.

Joshua Sloan

Punter | 6-2 | 189

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia | ProKick Australia | UTEP

Started all eight games for the Miners as a freshman in 2020 … Booted 10 punts of 50-plus yards in 2021 … Punted in all 12 games for the Miners in 2022, ranking third in Conference USA and No. 19 nationally in punting average (44.0) … Recorded 11 punts of 50-plus yards and placed 15 punts inside the 20-yard line and was an honorable mention All-Conference USA honoree … Punted 51 times in 2023, averaging 44.2 yards-per punt … Had a season-long 66-yard punt against Liberty … Downed 18 punts inside the 20-yard line and had nine punts of 50-plus yards … 2023 Second Team All-Conference USA selection.

Nate Thomason

Linebacker | 6-2 | 207

Helena, Ala. | Helena HS

Consensus three-star recruit … No. 54 overall player from the state of Alabama and No. 137 linebacker nationally by 247 Sports … Tallied 141 total tackles, 27 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, six pass-breakups and an interception as a senior at Helena … Selected to play in the AHSAA North vs. South All-Star Game.

AJ Watts

Defensive Back | 5-11 | 193

Columbus, Ga. | Carver HS | Akron | Louisiana-Monroe

Three-star recruit by 247 Sports coming out of HS … Played in all 12 games for Akron in 2019 with seven starts at corner … The only true freshman to play in all 12 games … Had 33 tackles, 2.5 TFL, a team-best six break-ups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery … Tallied 29 tackles and picked off two passes for Akron in 2020 … Made 30 stops for the Zips on 2021 … Transferred to Louisiana-Monroe and was in on 53 tackles (37 solo), pulled down a pair of INTs and recovered a fumble in 2023.

Ethan Wilder

Defensive Back | 5-11 | 170

Gordo, Ala. | Gordo HS

Saw action on both sides of the ball during his high school career … Scored five touchdowns in the first half alone of Gordo’s 63-0 win over Carbon Hill – two rushing, one pick-six, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt each returned for scores.

Elijah Williams

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 300

Irmo, S.C. | Irmo HS

Consensus three-star recruit … Ranked as the No. 18 player in South Carolina and No. 117 offensive tackle by 247 Sports.

Kobe Williams

Offensive Line | 6-3 | 336

Aberdeen, Miss. | Amory HS

Consensus three-star recruit … No. 23 overall player from the state of Mississippi and No. 58 interior offensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports … Mississippi Class 4A Second Team All-State selection by Prep Redzone Mississippi … Selected to play in Mississippi / Alabama All-Star Game.

Jonathan Young

Offensive Line | 6-5 | 286

Orland Park, Ill. | Victor J. Andrew HS | Iowa Central CC

Consensus three-star recruit … Ranked as the No. 3 JUCO offensive tackle recruit in the country by On3 and No. 6 by 247 Sports … Saw action for Iowa Central in both 2022 and 2023.