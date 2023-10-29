MEMPHIS – Newcomer David Jones led five Tigers in double figures with 17 points as the U of M opened its exhibition season with an easy 106-49 win over Lane College.

Memphian and former East High standout Malcolm Dandridge, one of only two returning players from last year’s team, scored 14 points to go along with six boards, three steals and two blocks in 16 minutes of action.

Jordan Brown also added 14 points and six rebounds, while going 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Caleb Mills had 11 and freshman guard Ashton Hardaway knocked down a team-best three 3-pointers.

This one put away when the Tigers closed the first half on a 40 to 10 run against a Dragons team coached by former Tiger great Andre Turner. The Tigers scored 50 points in the paint and got 49 points from the bench.

“First of all, for the first game of the year, pretty excited about scoring 106 points and we really weren’t hitting on all cylinders,” said Tigers coach Penny Hardaway. “I saw a lot of good stuff out there today and some stuff that we need to work on, but I felt like it was a great start.”

“I just heard we didn’t score like a hundred points in all of the games last year, and this is the first game we played together and we already scored over 100 points. That really just tells it all right there for the people who understand,” said Tigers forward Malcolm Dandridge. “We’ve just got to keep bonding and keep getting closer, but it’s going to be dangerous this year.”

The Tigers wrap up the preseason when they play their final exhibition game against LeMoyne-Owen College on Thursday night.