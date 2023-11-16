MEMPHIS — It was history—time two– out at the University of Memphis’ South campus Thursday.

Not only did the Tigers men’s soccer team host an NCAA Tournament game for the first time ever, the U of M locked up it’s first NCAA Tournament win as well.

AAC Offensive player of the Year Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos scored two first half goals as Memphis handed Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville its first loss of the season, 2-1.

With the win, the Tigers advance to take on North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill.