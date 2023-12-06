RICHMOND, Virginia — Nick Jourdain took just three shots.

He scored just five points and had just one blocked shot.

It wasn’t about the amount of shots but the timing of them. Jourdain’s lay-up with under a minute to play in overtime, helping the Tigers snap a two-game losing streak. Memphis knocks off VCU 85-80.

David Jones led all scorers with 23 points to go along with 8 rebounds and four steals despite having to go to the locker room, midway through the second half after turning an ankle.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half to go along with 6 assists as Memphis improves to 6-2 heading into a huge showdown with #21 Texas A&M Sunday in College Station.

The Tigers won despite giving 17 offensive rebounds and turning the ball over a season high 18 times.