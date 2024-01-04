TULSA — Jahvon Quinerly made a 3-pointer with 3.5 seconds left, and No. 15 Memphis survived a late flurry from Tulsa’s Cobe Williams to beat the Golden Hurricane 78-75 on Thursday night.

David Jones scored 17 points for Memphis, which led 75-70 in the final minute before Williams scored five points in a three-second span. After Quinerly’s 3, Williams’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out.

Memphis (11-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) squandered a 14-point halftime lead and overcame a frustration foul by Quinerly.

After Williams made a layup to cut the deficit to 75-72, Quinerly pushed PJ Haggerty to the ground before the ball was inbounded. Williams then hit a corner 3 to tie the score with 33.4 seconds left.

Memphis worked the clock before Quinerly drained his 3 from the left wing. He finished with 11 points.

Haggerty scored 27 points for Tulsa (9-4, 0-1), which had a nine-game home winning streak snapped. Carlous Williams added 16 and Cobe Williams finished with 10.

Memphis guard Caleb Mills slipped on a drive with 2:19 to play in the first half and appeared to injure his left knee. He had to be helped from the court. Mills is the Tigers’ fourth-leading scorer at 8.5 points per game.