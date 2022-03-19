MEMPHIS, Tenn.- Tigers Fans gathered in living rooms and official watch parties in Memphis as the University of Memphis took on number one seed Gonzaga on Saturday.

The Owner of the Blind Bear was grateful for the customers and glad she said things were back to normal.

“We are happy to have something to do now instead of just thinking about COVID,” said Jeannette Comans Lay.

This week, the Hyatt Centric Rooftop Bar has also been packing in basketball fans.

Tigers fans at the Hyatt Centric

“During the first game, it was great. We didn’t know how it would go twelve on a weekday,” said Troy Dixon, operations director for the Hyatt Centric.



The hotel hosted one of three official Tigers watch parties. Those in Tigers gear even got a 10% discount.

Longtime fans were just excited the Tigers were back.

“I think it’s been eight years since we’ve been in the tournament,” said one fan.

Win or lose, they say everyone got to have a good time.

“I’m just so happy for the city, and I’m happy for the guys,” said another Tigers fan.



Fans said Saturday everyone had Tiger fever.