MEMPHIS – It looks like it will be another ‘prove it me’ season for Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers.

Despite bringing in a number of talented transfers, the U of M receiving just seven votes in the Preseason A.P. Top 25, leaving the Tigers on the outside looking in. Memphis is ranked 37th in the country.

This is pretty much a familiar spot for the Tigers under Hardaway as just twice in six seasons has Penny and the U of M made the Preseason Top 25. But you know what they say, it’s not how you start but how you finish.

Each of the last two years, the Tigers finished in the NCAA Tournament with a third straight trip to the Big Dance seems very likely with this talented laden and veteran team.

Yes, Memphis only returns two players from last year’s roster but Hardaway has loaded up, though all the new faces do need time to gel with the season opener just three weeks away.

“A different guy has a good day every day so it’s not like guy’s are being consistent enough right now. I need a little bit more consistency. They want to do the right thing but they just don’t know what to do. It’s a new system, new team. They want to do well. It just has to happen,” Hardaway said. “That’s the challenge because it’s 13 new guys, but they’re trying. They’re communicating, they’re talking, they’re watching film and they’re in the gym trying to get better.”