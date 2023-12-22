MEMPHIS – The preparations continue out at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as we are now less than a week away from kickoff for this year’s Autozone Liberty Bowl.

It’s a game that pits Iowa State against the homestanding Memphis Tigers in a rematch of the 2017 Autozone Liberty Bowl… won by the Cyclones.

That is just one of the motivating factors for the Tigers in what will be the U of M’s first game in over a month. But what a game, what an opportunity it will be.

Not only a chance for a little payback, but a win over the Cyclones would also make this Memphis team just the fifth in school history to win ten games in a season.

So while bowl games may not be that important to many teams around college football, for the Tigers, it does.

“A lot of teams and a lot of guys in this era of college football feel like bowl games don’t really matter unless you’re in the top four. But I mean, I know for me personally and most of the guys on our team, we’re definitely pumped up for this game,” said Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan. “We need to try and do everything we can to capitalize on this opportunity to be a top five team in Tiger football history.”

“This is our Super Bowl right now. We want to be in the history books. We want this Memphis football team to be in the history books. We want to be remembered,” said Tigers safety Simeon Blair. “So we’re working real hard to work towards that 10th win and when that time comes December 29, we’re ready to go out there and fly around.”