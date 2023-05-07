MEMPHIS – The University of Memphis baseball team won its fifth-straight game and completed the series sweep of South Florida on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Bulls 8-6 with a 13-hit offensive output at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field. The sweep marked the first for the Tigers in a conference series since May 4-5, 2013, when the Tigers were members of Conference USA.



With the victory, the Tigers improved to 26-22 (8-10 AAC) on the season and tied the longest winning streak of the season with five-straight wins. The Bulls slipped to 18-31 (6-12) on the year with the loss.



“To get the sweep was huge for us,” head coach Kerrick Jackson said. “Now every win in the conference counts, specifically when you’re working towards getting a good seed in the conference tournament. I’m proud of our guys for what they did this weekend. We played hard all three games.”



The Tigers hit the road for Starkville, Miss., to play a mid-week matchup with Mississippi State (24-23) on Tuesday at 6 p.m.