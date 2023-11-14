MEMPHIS – With Memphis set to take on SMU Saturday, one of Ryan Silverfield’s top assistants getting tabbed as one of the top assistants… in the country.

Offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey, one of the names up for this year’s Broyles award. That’s an award which annually goes to the best assistant coach in college football.

This year, his second with the Tigers program, Cramsey has helped Memphis average almost 40 points a game. That’s ninth best in the country.

The Tigers also rank 14th in the nation in passing offense and 21st in total offense.

Cramsey is one of 57 nominees for the award.