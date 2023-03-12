FORT WORTH, Texas — For a second straight day, the third time was the charm for the Memphis Tigers.

And for the first time since 2013, the U of M is the AAC Tournament Champs.

Houston native Kendric Davis scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half as the Tigers jumped all over #1 Houston to knock off the Cougars 75-65. It is this program’s first ever win against the number-one team in the country.

Memphis guard Alex Lomax (2) shoots against Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) during the first half in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Memphis guard Kendric Davis (3) drives to the basket against Houston guard Tramon Mark during the first half in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) scores against Houston forward Jarace Walker (25) during the first half in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Houston guard Emanuel Sharp (21) passes against Memphis forward DeAndre Williams during the first half in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson, center, yells at guard Terrance Arceneaux (23) as forward J’Wan Roberts (13) looks on during the first half against Memphis in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Houston’s Marcus Sasser sits on the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Memphis forward DeAndre Williams (12) and guard Kendric Davis (3) celebrate a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston in the finals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament, Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

DeAndre Williams, also from Houston, added 16 points and 13 rebounds as those two Tigers dominated during a run to the Championship, with Memphis winning three games in less than 48 hours to cut down the nets in Fort Worth.

The Tigers will celebrate the win by waiting to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.

Most bracketologists have Memphis slated as an 8 or a 9 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament.

The field of 68 will be revealed at 5 pm and only on News Channel 3.