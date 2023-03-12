FORT WORTH, Texas — For a second straight day, the third time was the charm for the Memphis Tigers.
And for the first time since 2013, the U of M is the AAC Tournament Champs.
Houston native Kendric Davis scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half as the Tigers jumped all over #1 Houston to knock off the Cougars 75-65. It is this program’s first ever win against the number-one team in the country.
DeAndre Williams, also from Houston, added 16 points and 13 rebounds as those two Tigers dominated during a run to the Championship, with Memphis winning three games in less than 48 hours to cut down the nets in Fort Worth.
The Tigers will celebrate the win by waiting to hear their name called on Selection Sunday.
Most bracketologists have Memphis slated as an 8 or a 9 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament.
The field of 68 will be revealed at 5 pm and only on News Channel 3.