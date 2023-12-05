LAS VEGAS – It is a huge night in the history of the University of Memphis.

Tuesday in Las Vegas, the greatest running back in program history becomes the first player from the U of M to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Of course we’re talking about DeAngelo Williams.

The three-time Conference USA Player of the Year and a first-team All-American back in 2005, Williams rewrote theTiger record books.Numbers that still stand today for most yards, most touchdowns, and most 100-yard games.

Williams joins 17 other star players, including Tim Tebow and former Tennessee Vol Eric Berry, as part of a loaded 2023 class.

Back in September, the university honored Williams during the Boise State game. Williams beeming at the thought of having Memphis — not just DeAngelo Williams — honored in the Hall of Fame.

“When I signed here, they told me that I was making a big mistake, that my career was going to die here. When we got here and seeing everything that was here, I never knew that I had the talent or even had anything to do what we’ve done. I never would have envisioned me being a part of the cornerstone of helping turn a program around, I never could envision it,” Williams said. “But going into the College Football Hall of Fame, it’s not me. I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t have did it by myself. It wasn’t just me. I mean, the numbers are individually reflective, but couldn’t have did it without the blocks that I got, the quarterbacks that I had.”