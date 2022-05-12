MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The mercury in Memphis rose to 97 on Thursday, breaking the city’s May 12 daily record by a full four degrees.

WREG chief meteorologist Tim Simpson announced the record around 3 p.m., but by 5 p.m. it had risen another degree. The heat index, or how hot the air feels, was 99.

The old record of 93 degrees was set in 2005, Simpson said.

The area also set a record high on Wednesday. The National Weather Service reported that temperatures at Memphis International Airport reached 92, breaking the record of 90 set in 2005.

Records were also set in Jackson, Tennessee and Jonesboro Arkansas on Wednesday, NWS said.

The Memphis area has spent much of this week in sauna-like conditions, but forecasters say temperatures are expected to dip back down to the 80s, a more normal level, Friday and Saturday.

Despite the heat, WREG’s Todd Demers predicts the summer of 2022 will see a largely normal pattern for heat.