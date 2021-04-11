Three people wanted for stealing $5000 worth of cigarettes and cash from business, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they are looking for three people they say broke into a business through the back door and stole $5,000 worth of cigarettes and cash early Saturday morning.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 2:40 am, three unknown suspects entered the business by prying open the rear door. Once inside the business, the suspects stole approximately $5,000.00 worth of assorted cigarettes and $200.00 cash from the cash register.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.