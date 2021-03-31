Three suspects indicted in Northaven deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects were indicted in connection to a deadly shooting in Northaven last year, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to prosecutors, Michael Phillips and another man were driving in the area of Northaven Drive and Circle Road on June 19, when another vehicle pulled up, and someone reportedly started flashing gang signs.

After driving a short distance, someone opened fire, striking Phillips multiple times. The driver of the vehicle he was in sped away and called for help. Phillips did not survive his injuries.

Rodricus Brown and Tyler Rodgers were indicted on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm charges in connection with this case.

Kobe McAfee, who owned the vehicle used during the shooting and was reportedly there when it happened, was indicted on facilitation of first-degree murder and facilitation of attempted first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors said Rodgers was indicted in the shooting death of another man named Andrew Landfair a week later on Aden Street in Frayser. His co-defendant in that case -Markalon Lewis – was also indicted.