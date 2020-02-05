Three suspects arrested, fourth wanted after deadly double shooting in Olive Branch

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities have identified two additional suspects and the victim in a deadly double shooting in Olive Branch over the weekend.

Olive Branch Police said the shooting, which appeared to stem from a gambling dispute, happened at The Plantation Apartment Homes Saturday around 2 a.m.

Two people were shot, police said. One person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said 25-year-old Justin Jones died on the scene.

Later Saturday morning, Tunica County deputies attempted to stop a green Chevy Malibu for a minor driving infraction in Robinsonville, Mississippi. The driver refused to stop for deputies, leading to a high-speed chase.

While being pursued by Tunica County deputies, DeSoto County deputies and Hernando Police, the vehicle crashed near I-69 and I-55. Two men fled the vehicle and foot but were captured shortly after.

The occupants of the Malibu were identified as Willie Austin and Michael Shipp, and it was found that both men were wanted for Saturday’s murder in Olive Branch.

Austin’s bond is set at $950,000 with charges of murder and conspiracy to commit a crime. Shipp’s bond is $1 million for charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit a crime.

A woman named Sharnesha Maxwell was charged as an accessory and for drug possession.

A fourth suspect named Deadrick Williams is wanted for murder and attempted murder, police said.

Anyone who has information on any incidents in this case should call Tunica County Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.