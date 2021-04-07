Three suspects accused of breaking into 21 cars in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Three people were arrested after allegedly breaking into cars and leading Southaven Police on a chase into Memphis.

The suspects were identified as Devante Abston, Jamal Moore and a juvenile.

According to police, officers were called to 8835 Commerce Drive in Southaven after receiving reports that several suspects were breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, but were eventually spotted in the area of Tchulahoma and Stateline roads.

The suspects allegedly refused to stop and even swerved at a squad car, causing the officer to hit a metal guard rail.

The pursuit continued into Memphis, finally coming to an end at Howard Drive and Vickie Drive in Memphis when the suspects bailed out of the vehicle. All three were taken into custody and charged.

Southaven Police said they found several stolen guns in the vehicle, which had also been reported as stolen from Memphis. In all, 21 vehicles were broken into at the Commerce Drive location.