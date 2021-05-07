Three students tie for valedictorian at LeMoyne-Owen College

(From left) Avianne Robinson, Sianna Christian and Aura Lopez are sharing te title of valedictorian at LeMoyne-Owen College this year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students — all with a 4.0 GPA — are sharing the title of valedictorian this year at LeMoyne-Owen College.

Avianne Robinson, a Memphis native, is one of the valedictorians. She is also Miss LeMoyne-Owen.

“By the time they actually called I was surprised to hear we had three in total in a tie for valedictorian,” Robinson said. “That was some really exciting news. We all found out at the same time.”

Robinson, a biology major, is headed to med school.

“I am just gonna try my best to enjoy my little break because it is back to the books very soon,” she said.

Sianna Christian, who is from Jamaica, is Student Government president. She relishes the opportunity to share the stage with her co-valedictorians.

“In each of our own rights we have done so many marvelous things both on and off campus and in our different fields,” Christian said.

Christian will take her business administration and accounting degree to New York.

“I accepted a Wall Street job with J.P. Morgan. I will be an investment banking analyst,” she said.

Aura Lopez, from Colombia, is proud of what they represent.



“It is difficult. It is challenging. But we have a lot of support from LeMoyne College,” Lopez said. “They offer tutoring and that is really good.”

Lopez plans to take her Elementary Education degree and teach.

“I think teachers have the opportunity to change a student’s mind. And to help a student realize what really matters in life, what really in important,” she said.

This is the first time three students have tied for valedictorian at LeMoyne-Owen College.

“All of us come from completely different backgrounds, completely different majors and disciplines. We are all able to still come out on top, so I think it really shows what HBCUs can produce and what women can do,” Robinson said.



Now they prepare for Saturday’s graduation, where all will speak.



“I hope I can inspire everyone,” Lopez said.

They want to show the opportunities HBCUs like LeMoyne offer.



“It does take a lot of hard work and dedication and prioritization to get to this point,” Christian said.

